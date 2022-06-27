TikTok users who live in US states where abortion is still protected, or across the border in Canada, are posting coded messages offering their homes as safe places to stay for women who may now be forced to seek abortion outside their home state following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

The videos often use the hashtag #wegodowntogether and tell users that abortion is legal in their state or country, and invites them to reach out if they need a legal abortion, under the guise of other activities such as “camping”, “wine tasting”, or even “seeing my cows”.

“To my American besties,” writes one user. “I live 20 minutes from the Michigan border. If you want to come ‘see my cows’ for the weekend, let me know. I can give you a safe space while you recover from ‘seeing my cows’.”

Some users will even offer a pick-up from the border, rides to the clinic or help from friends in the area who will make sure they are looked after while they are there.

The trend began in May after Politico leaked the Supreme Court draft decision to overturn abortion rights, but ramped up heavily after Friday’s ruling.

The abortion bans that are already in place or are being put into place right now will in some cases mean lengthy prison sentences for people who have an abortion, the physicians who perform them or those who help people access the procedure. On top of this, experts warned in May that some state legislatures may take aim at people seeking procedures out of state.