In the fallout of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was good that abortion rights aren’t a partisan issue in Australia.
“That’s a good thing. It’s good here that we don’t deal with it in the same way that has seen the division in the United States,” he said.
Although not exactly identical, the reaction by some anti-abortion groups and conservative politicians shows there’s an active push to roll back access to reproductive health access in Australia.
