In the fallout of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was good that abortion rights aren’t a partisan issue in Australia.

“That’s a good thing. It’s good here that we don’t deal with it in the same way that has seen the division in the United States,” he said.

https://twitter.com/danielhurstbne/status/1540987409000562689?s=21&t=fp9f77mXhBCGeczrlzxLcQ

Although not exactly identical, the reaction by some anti-abortion groups and conservative politicians shows there’s an active push to roll back access to reproductive health access in Australia.