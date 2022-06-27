The US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade signals a dark time for women. Lives will be lost as reproductive rights are stripped away.

The anti-abortion lobby has successfully pushed its narrative that banning abortions saves lives, that abortion is always a choice, and that late-term abortions are common. There are a number of harmful lies peddled by these anti-women groups, both in the US and in Australia. Here are the facts.

Fact: abortion is healthcare

Abortions are medically necessary health interventions. Up to one in five pregnancies end in miscarriage before 20 weeks (and about half of all fertilised eggs die, often before a woman knows she is pregnant).