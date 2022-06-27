On Friday the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, a 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to an abortion.

In a 6-3 ruling, with all three of former US president Donald Trump’s appointees voting in the majority, the court upheld a Mississippi state law that banned abortions after a gestational age of 15 weeks. That hands legal authority for abortions to states, about half of which will enact all but total bans on the medical procedure.

With the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, the US became a world leader in liberalising abortion laws, and scores of other countries followed suit in the decades afterward. Although a handful of countries in recent years have reversed these laws, Foreign Policy analysis shows a worldwide trend towards greater reproductive freedom for women, not less, which makes the US Supreme Court’s decision -- and the US in general -- an outlier.