The Australian government is providing an additional $1 million in emergency relief for the people of Afghanistan following the devastating earthquake on June 22, Foreign Minister Penny Wong says.

Extending the deepest condolences to the people of Afghanistan and the Afghan-Australian community, Senator Wong said this support comes on top of the $140 million in assistance pledged to Afghanistan since September 2021.

“The earthquake has caused extensive loss of life, homes and livelihoods, with the full effects still to be determined,” she said.

“This tragedy comes at a time when the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan are greater than ever.”

She said the additional support will be delivered through UN agencies already operating in the affected area, and will go towards providing shelter, food and medical support for those in need.