As Crikey reported earlier this week, when Australian ships and aircraft operate in the South China Sea, they're not simply exercising freedom of navigation through the waters of China's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). They are engaging in military espionage.

Here's exactly what they are doing.

Our vessels drop hydrophones (microphones designed to operate underwater) mounted on a flotation device (a buoy). The buoy also carries a radio transmitter that transmits sounds detected by the hydrophone to an aircraft.