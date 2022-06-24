Health Minister Mark Butler is seeking an urgent briefing from health officials after a series of Crikey disclosures on the Morrison government's funding of faith-based rehabilitation services.

A spokesperson said the minister had requested the briefing on the status of grants made to the Pentecostal-linked Esther Foundation and the Hillsong-linked one80TC rehab facilities, as well as "the assessment processes" in place for "private rehabilitation services receiving Commonwealth funds". The spokesperson described Crikey's reports on the rehab facilities as "concerning".

Crikey's reporting has revealed what appears to be direct political intervention from the Morrison government in grants to the two faith-based facilities. Both organisations were awarded multimillion-dollar grants on the eve of the 2019 election through health department-administered grants programs and with no clear explanation of the process.