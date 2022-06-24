All hail Bluey, king of the kids (and the ratings): a national top 10 finish yesterday, with 589,000 (for 10th spot) for the morning ep. A further 348,000 watched the afternoon broadcast for a total audience of 937,000.

Even though Bluey has a short duration of eight minutes or so, its audience was larger in the morning than the AFL game on Seven (546,000) last night, which saw Melbourne whip Brisbane and get its season back on track.

Ten's MasterChef Australia enjoyed a 10/10 finish, with 641,000 nationally and 431,000 for the masterclass. But it was Seven’s night because of the news and the length of the AFL game.