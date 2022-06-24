More than a decade ago the Council of Small Business Organisations of Australia suggested that changing the collection process for superannuation would be a good thing for everyone involved.

That idea was rejected by the industry superannuation funds and, as a result, between $42 billion and $72 billion in retirement funds has been lost to those funds' members. The fear of competition from vested interests created this situation.

The original idea was to include an employee’s superannuation payments with the PAYG payments made to the Australian Tax Office by employers. Basically it meant that employers did not have to separately pay superannuation funds. The employer would have made one payment to the ATO instead of separate payments to the ATO and to superannuation funds.