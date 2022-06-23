It’s a pretty poor state of affairs when, for me, the Hard Quiz (212,000 nationally) repeat at 5.30pm on ABC TV is the highlight of the night.

Gruen (712,000) at 8pm and Charlie Pickering's The Weekly (632,000) at 8.30pm were OK, but not all that funny. Tom Gleeson and the cast of quizetters and quizettes he assembles certainly are, even in repeat.

Seven’s night from Nine, Ten and the ABC. And Bluey -- a total of 834,000 viewers yesterday -- 484,000 for the AM ep, 350,000 for the afternoon reminder. Seven’s Big Brother, 484,000. It will get more from BVOD especially, but Bluey wins hands down for the pleasure it brings its fans.