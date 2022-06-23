Fox News, Fox Corporation and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch continue to lose badly in the continuing US$1.6 billion defamation action brought against them by the voting machine company pilloried on the right-wing news channel for being party to the "rigged" 2020 presidential election.

After losing part of the case last December when Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M Davis ruled Dominion Voting Systems could sue Fox News Network in the first substantive round of the case, the Foxettes and the Murdoch men received bad news from the same judge on Tuesday.

Davis rejected a motion by the parent of Fox News Network to dismiss Dominion’s massive defamation action over the network's 2020 presidential election coverage. He said in his judgment that the voting machine company can sue Fox Corp, Fox News’ parent company, based on the theory it was directly liable for statements on the Fox News network.