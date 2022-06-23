Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will seek a unity ticket with Labor in the Pacific after tensions strained Australia’s relationship with the Solomon Islands.
Honiara has been critical of Australia’s response after the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with China.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong has toured the Pacific three times since taking office last month as she attempts to repair bilateral relationships ahead of the Pacific Island Forum in mid-July.
Mr Dutton says he will continue to build on the relationships the coalition established while in office.
“I’ve met with the leaders and to the extent that we could over the course of COVID, most of it obviously virtually,” he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.
“I’ve been friends and met with delegations and spoken with Pacific Island leaders over my time in Parliament, and I’m very, very keen to continue that relationship, to build that relationship, to offer bipartisan support.”
The opposition leader emphasised the importance of the region to Australia.
“We’re talking about family and near neighbours that we need to work even more closely with,” he said.
“So I’d be very happy to support the government in any way.”
Save this EOFY while you make a difference
Australia has spoken. We want more from the people in power and deserve a media that keeps them on their toes. And thank you, because it’s been made abundantly clear that at Crikey we’re on the right track.
We’ve pushed our journalism as far as we could go. And that’s only been possible with reader support. Thank you. And if you haven’t yet subscribed, this is your time to join tens of thousands of Crikey members to take the plunge.
Editor-in-chief
Leave a comment