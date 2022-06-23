This morning Australia time, Chairman Bennie Thompson closed the fourth of what will be seven public hearings of the select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Like the name given to the committee, the term “hearing” is a misnomer.

Instead, the committee has constructed a multimedia presentation for the public -- and the Department of Justice investigators who are tuning in -- broadcasting the evidence it has collected over the past year from more than 1000 interviews and 100,000 documents, emails and text messages.