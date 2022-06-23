This morning Australia time, Chairman Bennie Thompson closed the fourth of what will be seven public hearings of the select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Like the name given to the committee, the term “hearing” is a misnomer.
Instead, the committee has constructed a multimedia presentation for the public -- and the Department of Justice investigators who are tuning in -- broadcasting the evidence it has collected over the past year from more than 1000 interviews and 100,000 documents, emails and text messages.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.