A feature of totalitarian regimes is that they ban independent media from access to government information.

Political leaders who announce they don't "recognise" a news publication as "an independent or reputable media outlet", and cut off that outlet from government information, usually have names like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping or Viktor Orbán.

Now there's a new name to add to that list -- the recently appointed NT chief minister Natasha Fyles, a Labor Party member. She has backed the ongoing, two-year ban on the award-winning website NT Independent, excluding the Indie from government press conferences and communications on the basis it is illegitimate and biased.