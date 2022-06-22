Nine’s night from Seven and a strong Ten, but SBS did well with the return of Who Do You Think You Are?, with The Mentalist himself, Simon Baker, starring. It drew 547,000, better than Seven’s Big Brother (503,000).

A big woof by Bluey, with 839,000 for the day -- 492,000 for the AM, 347,000 for the PM.

Nine's Celebrity Apprentice is over! 813,000 tuned in nationally to watch the winner’s announcement -- NRL player Benji Marshall (a mighty Tiger GF winner in 2005) -- but only 638,000 watched the lead-up finale. Odd, but maybe it speaks to no real support for the idea.