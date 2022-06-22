Jonesing There has been, and will continue to be, no shortage of post-mortems on the Scott Morrison government. One person chiming in is former science minister, prolific author and national treasure Barry Jones, but we somehow doubt he'll get much of a response given where he sent his take.

Earlier this month Jones sent a letter laced with a dry but palpable glee to Georgina Downer, former Mayo candidate and head of the Robert Menzies Institute. Promising he doesn't "want to twist the knife (well, perhaps just a bit)", he offers an outline of what he says could be "a fascinating seminar on ‘Who killed Menzies’ Liberal Party?":