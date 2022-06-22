You'd have to be impressed with the way the right is stuffing up the post-election transition into opposition. It had the wobbles from the start, electing Peter Dutton as its leader and promptly trying to soften his image. The intent appeared to be to make Dutton look tough but with a heart, a man who had managed to raise three children to a reasonable age without eating them.

Alas it backfired, making Dutton look both sinister and wimpy. He slammed the decision to return the Nadesalingam family to Biloela after the raw sadism that prompted their incarceration was a top story across all channels. This was simultaneous with apologising for a joke about Pacific islands being underwater -- which presented him as succumbing to wokeness in the matter of jokes.

The opposition then tried to blame a two-week-old government for the gas crisis, before large sections of the public roared back at it. Now Dutton is taking the position that there have been faults on both sides, something Angus Taylor promptly denied.