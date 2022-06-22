Yesterday's NSW budget from Treasurer Matt Kean will -- if its reforms are bedded down in coming years -- prove to be one of the most important economic and social reform documents at any level of government in Australia for some time.

A lot of coverage of the budget focused on its spending, given there's an election due next March and the need for the NSW Liberals to differentiate their product radically from the Morrison government on gender issues. And all of that's fair enough.

But the centring of economic and fiscal policy on women's economic opportunity is unprecedented. Kean's budget is a first, substantial step to a state where impediments to full female economic participation have been minimised as much as possible, the gender pay gap is finally closed, and women feel safer both in the workplace and society generally.