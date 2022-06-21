The metaphorical victory trumpets are sounding for almost all French political parties after the weekend legislative elections -- except Emmanuel Macron’s depleted movement, Ensemble (Together), that is. It took a blasting from both the far right and left, to the point that it may now be hard to keep the presidential show on the road.

Macron was comfortably re-elected president of France two months ago, and that of course doesn’t change. But on Sunday he lost his absolute majority in such spectacular terms that he’ll have to rearrange and substantially recast his program for the next five years. But how and with whom?

Needing 289 seats for a majority, Macron’s Ensemble secured 245, according to Interior Ministry figures. Not quite the decimation of the television exit polls, but a thumping nevertheless. The left-wing unity ticket of firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon placed a stomping second, with 131 seats. But Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally (RN) defied the polls with 89 seats, up from eight in the current parliament (and a mere duo in the parliament of 2012).