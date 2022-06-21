Four Corners last night (619,000 nationally) gave us a timely reminder of the continuing hypocrisy of News Corp and the continuing issue of the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, which is now exposed as being almost as rife at The Sun, despite years of denial by the Murdoch-owned company and its courtiers.

The Four Corners report on the case of British schoolgirl Milly Dowler, who was abducted and murdered, brought home the utter despair of her family when News of the World phone-hacking appeared to suggest that Milly had been accessing her phone. She wasn’t -- Murdoch hacks were doing the hacking illegally after she went missing.

The report might have felt off the pace, but it wasn’t. News Corp’s Sky News is trying to cobble up one of its "special" reports to "celebrate" -- in true Sky News fashion -- the ABC’s 90th birthday. Bet you can't wait to see that.