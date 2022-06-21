This is the first of three stories in a Crikey investigation into a federal government-funded rehab facility with close ties to Hillsong -- and how taxpayers are paying for a deal set up by the Morrison government.
The federal government is locked into a three-year, million-dollar-plus funding deal with a rehabilitation facility described by a former resident as "a Hillsong indoctrination centre", a Crikey investigation has found.
The deal, approved by the Morrison government in 2019, sees the rehab facility, known as one80TC, paying funds to Teen Challenge NSW, a charity whose office holders include the powerful Hillsong "elder" Andrew Denton (not to be confused with TV producer and assisted dying campaigner Andrew Denton).
