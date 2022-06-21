Evidently stung by suggestions of being in any way political, the Reserve Bank quickly responded to Benjamin Clark's Crikey piece yesterday, which referred to revelations 18 months ago that the RBA was funding conservative think tanks.
The RBA had reviewed its policies since then, it advised us (and we updated Clark's piece). In its annual report last year, the bank outlined the results of that review:
In 2020-21, the bank undertook a review of its criteria for corporate membership of policy institutes in view of the increased number of these entities in Australia and more frequent requests for sponsorship. The criteria are that the entity is: independent and not aligned with a political party or some other institution; is not-for-profit; regularly produces research reports and makes those research reports publicly available; covers a broad range of economic and financial issues that are relevant to the bank's mandate (rather than specific issues); offers corporate membership that is assessed to provide good value for money; and promotes the public interest.
