The final make-up of federal parliament will soon be made official with the last lower house seat set to be declared.

The Australian Electoral Commission will formalise results for the Victorian electorate of Cooper on Wednesday morning.

With that, all 151 seats in the House of Representatives will be declared ahead of parliament resuming on July 26.

The new parliament will have 77 seats for Labor and 58 for the coalition, four for the Greens and 12 independent or minor party MPs in the lower house.

In the Senate, the government will have 26 seats and the opposition 32, with Greens senators numbering 12 and two seats each for the Jacqui Lambie Network and One Nation.

The remaining two seats have been declared for the United Australia Party and independent David Pocock.

Federal parliament will have 47 new members, with 35 in the House of Representatives and 12 in the Senate.

Newly elected members of the lower house will travel to Canberra next week for an induction ahead of parliament resuming in July.

The proposed calendar for the rest of the year shows eight sitting weeks in the second half of 2022.

The schedule also includes a federal budget, which is slated to be handed down on October 25.