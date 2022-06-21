This is the second of three stories in a Crikey investigation into a federal government-funded rehab facility with close ties to Hillsong — and how taxpayers are paying for a deal set up by the Morrison government. Read the first here.

Washing Brian Houston's Audi was not the kind of therapy Jacob Harrison had in mind when he entered the Pentecostal-linked rehab facility one80TC to treat his alcohol addiction, but that's what he found himself doing -- an unpaid volunteer worker at Hillsong's annual conference.

Glitzy up front, with the great global pastor Houston on stage, the conference was packed to the rafters at Sydney Olympic Park. But it came with its share of grungy behind-the-scenes jobs.