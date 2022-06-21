Anyone who pigeonholes FINA’s decision on transgender athletes as an issue for elite swimming has their head in the sand. The same conversation needs to happen now, in company boardrooms and not-for-profits, around the family dinner table and in school staff rooms.

This is not the wedge issue we saw it become during the election, with many politicians -- including the former prime minister -- ignorant to the personal heartache and the policy headache that transgender, gender diverse and non-binary identifications are creating around inclusivity and fairness.

And nowhere is it more apparent than in our schools, where many teenagers are struggling on that journey to find out who they are and who they want to be.