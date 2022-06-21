Professor Brendan Murphy is expected to retire from his role as health department secretary. The bushy-browed top doctor -- the first doctor in more than 30 years to hold the political position -- rose to fame for leading Australia through the pandemic as Australia’s chief medical officer before being promoted in June 2020.

He denied as early as last week that retirement was on his mind, arguing there was a lot more work to be done on non-COVID-19 health reform.

"I have no plans to move on at the moment," he told The Canberra Times.