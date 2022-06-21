Last week Crikey reported that green beans at Fruit Shack Geelong, Victoria, were selling for $19.99 a kilo. Turns out that was an absolute bargain.

The cost of vegetables is rising across Australia, what with the mixture of floods, war, the pandemic and an unusually cold winter. And although lettuce prices are getting most of the attention, that’s just the tip of the iceberg (sorry).

https://twitter.com/shaunmicallef/status/1535817219766374401

Broccoli, zucchini, leeks, silverbeet -- many of our favourite vegies have taken a hike. But based on insights from Crikey readers who have been sending pictures of the inflated price of veg, beans appear to be a high riser.