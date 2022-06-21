Anthony Albanese’s cabinet has been called the most diverse cabinet ever with a record number of women, Linda Burney as the first Indigneous woman to sit in cabinet, and Anne Aly and Ed Husic the first two Muslim ministers.

These appointments are welcome -- we want Australia’s leaders to reflect their constituents. Diversity leads to better outcomes because a broader range of experiences helps make good policy.

So why is it that when it comes to one of the most important political issues of our time -- housing -- the cabinet looks nothing like modern Australia?