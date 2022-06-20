The Reserve Bank is under more scrutiny than at any time in the last three decades. Its recent interest rate hikes have seen governor Philip Lowe face critical media coverage, while the Albanese government will launch an independent review of the central bank’s performance within weeks.

But it isn’t just Lowe whose work should be scrutinised. The bank’s big decisions, such as whether to hike interest rates, are made by its nine-member board. Three of the members (the governor, deputy governor and treasury secretary) are bureaucrats, while the remaining six are appointed by the treasurer.

These are some of the most powerful policymakers in the country, yet their credentials are rarely scrutinised by the mainstream media. So, who are they?