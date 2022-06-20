Ralph Babet believed that the 2022 federal election was going to be rigged. The United Australia Party candidate changed his tune when it became likely that he would become Victoria’s newest senator.
Despite a generally poor showing for a near $100 million campaign spend, UAP has eked out enough votes that — combined with preferences from the Liberal Party, which placed it second on its how-to-vote cards — Babet has been elected to Victoria’s sixth Senate spot over the Legalise Cannabis Australia Party and Pauline Hanson’s One Nation.
Babet — who also goes by Deej Babet — is a Melbourne real estate agent who now holds the top Senate spot for Clive Palmer’s party while his brother, Matt, unsuccessfully contested Bruce in the House of Representatives.
Soon after election night, Babet deleted his UAP campaign Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter account. However, archived posts from these accounts and other online content reveals that his views are well and truly in line with those of his right-wing populist and conspiracy promoting party leader Palmer.
Beyond arguing that the election was going to be fraudulent, Babet promoted the same conspiracy theory that the World Economic Forum is carrying out a globalist takeover of the country’s sovereignty. Soon after the election was called for Labor, he posted on his account: “I would like to congratulate the prime minister of Australia on an excellent campaign. Well done Klaus Schwab.”
Despite his dislike for the man responsible for creating the “billionaire circus” at Davos, Babet is a fanboy of other billionaires. At a rally earlier this month he boasted about meeting Palmer a handful of times and defended him online against reports he hadn’t paid his staff. Babet also tweeted glowingly about Elon Musk and was stoked about his proposed takeover of Twitter.
He also spoke at rallies and tweeted about ending Australia’s “digital ID legislation”, another fear-mongering UAP party promise that posits that a real government scheme is actually an attempt to implement China’s social credit system here.
While showing a disdain for all major parties, Babet particularly dislikes those with left politics. He called the Greens ideology “cancerous”, spoke disparagingly of “hardcore communists” on Twitter, shared a video claiming that drinking blood is a new trend on “the left”, and criticised Labor’s Dan Andrews for his handling of the pandemic.
Like the UAP’s former parliamentary leader Craig Kelly, Babet is staunchly anti-lockdown, wants to end vaccine mandates and tweeted about vaccine injuries, a common argument of the anti-vaccine movement. Babet also campaigned closely with Rebekah Spelman, a fellow UAP candidate who once said she wanted to chant “Hang Dan Andrews!” at a rally, and anti-vaccine content creator Morgan C Jonas.
While Palmer’s attempts to end the rule of both major parties fell flat, the spoils of his massive spend are a plum position for a conspiracy touting senator made in his own image.
This article has been updated to reflect Babet’s election to the Senate.
Meh. He’ll crash and burn in six months. They all come from the same weak template.
He’ll stay for the salary, but probably nod off like Clive.
He will wake up if negative hearing is mentioned in debate. Otherwise he’ll soon lose the plot.
Seems as though Mr Babet has never had the plot….
Maybe so, but failing a criminal conviction he’ll be in the senate for 6 years, drawing a salary and enjoying a national platform for his garbage. Doubtless a regular spot on ‘sunrise’ will beckon after that.
Yes, well that’s the price we pay for living in a democracy. Think of it as entertainment value. And you’d have to think that seeing people like him in parliament is a good reminder to people about why they need to be careful when they vote and why they should vote below the line! If we had decent civics education in Australia videos of people like him could be used as educational material.
Agree. One Nation in Qld imploded in under one year in the late nineties.
Well that’s just great. Well done to the liberals for preferencing UAP second. Now Victoria has their very own version of qanon believing Marjorie Taylor Greene in the senate. I guess the rest of us “elites” on the left will go back to drinking adrenochrome in the basement of our pizza restaurants (owned by Hillary Clinton of course).
Rennick already fills this role.
Many thanks for that most interesting article Cam.
As much as I try to following politics (within reason), I had never heard of this character before. Talk about the ‘whack-a-mole’ phenomenon; as soon as you get rid of one crazy, another seems to pop-up almost instantly
Methinks he will be a very lonely figure.
Malcolm Roberts is still there. They can be friends.
I dunno. This new guy doesn’t look very ango-saxon. Will he even exist in Malcom Robert’s worldview?
One suspects an eventual One Nation defection would be more likely than not.
I hope so Rayh, but somehow …….
Wow – it’s great what $100 mil can buy. What a stunning achievement by Clive. He could have built a scale model of the Titanic instead – much better value, and less embarrassing.
He could have at least got this guy a decent haircut.