While the promise of a federal integrity commission has buoyed a sense of optimism in restoring faith in government and public institutions, repairing the harms done over the past nine years will take more than that.

Over the course of almost a decade, the independence of vital institutions like the Administrative Appeals Tribunal has been called into question over its perceived political stacking (including by this masthead). Though it sounds dull (of course it does -- it has the word administrative in it), an AAT which fails to be seen as independent is a serious worry and the consequences cannot be underestimated.

Failing to properly address this, and continuing with the precedent set by previous governments, risks putting Australia on a path towards ongoing politicisation of decision-making bodies, a path that is dangerously similar to what we see in America today.