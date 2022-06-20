As Europe slides into its June-July summit round this week, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is driving the continent’s unifying institutions into their biggest reset since they absorbed central Europe following the collapse of the Soviet empire.

The leaders of the 27 states in the European Council this week are likely to begin the process of pushing the European Union borders about 1500km east of its current line in Lithuania when it recognises Ukraine (and Moldova) as candidates for EU membership.

Next week, in Madrid, the NATO summit is expected to follow on, dumping residual Cold War non-alignment on the continent when the alliance links up with Sweden and Finland.