Gunmen have killed eight people and kidnapped 38 others in an attack on two churches in the northern state of Kaduna, an official from the Christian Association of Nigeria says, weeks after a similar deadly attack in the southwest.
The attack occurred during the morning service of a Catholic and Baptist church on Sunday, Reverend Danlami Gajere, CAN chairman for Kasuwan Magani ward in Kaduna state, told Reuters by phone.
Two weeks ago, gunmen wielding AK-47 rifles and explosives attacked St Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, killing 40 people.
The government suspect insurgent group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).
But ISWAP has not claimed responsibility for the attack.
Armed gangs are rife across Nigeria’s northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom and violence has been increasing, where thinly stretched security forces often fail to stop the attacks.
Save this EOFY while you make a difference
Australia has spoken. We want more from the people in power and deserve a media that keeps them on their toes. And thank you, because it’s been made abundantly clear that at Crikey we’re on the right track.
We’ve pushed our journalism as far as we could go. And that’s only been possible with reader support. Thank you. And if you haven’t yet subscribed, this is your time to join tens of thousands of Crikey members to take the plunge.
Editor-in-chief
Leave a comment