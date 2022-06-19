At least two people have been killed when a blast hit a car in the Afghan capital, officials say, the third deadly attack in the country in as many days.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s commander, said the explosion hit a civilian vehicle in a neighbourhood in the north of the city on Sunday.
It was not clear who was behind the blast and or who was the target.
The attack followed an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Saturday that killed at least two people. That incident, claimed by Islamic State, sparked international concerns over a recent spate of violence in Afghanistan.
The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking over in August, but many analysts say the risk of militant violence remains and several deadly attacks have taken place in recent months.
A blast on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz killed one person and injured two.
Save this EOFY while you make a difference
Australia has spoken. We want more from the people in power and deserve a media that keeps them on their toes. And thank you, because it’s been made abundantly clear that at Crikey we’re on the right track.
We’ve pushed our journalism as far as we could go. And that’s only been possible with reader support. Thank you. And if you haven’t yet subscribed, this is your time to join tens of thousands of Crikey members to take the plunge.
Editor-in-chief
Leave a comment