At least two people have been killed when a blast hit a car in the Afghan capital, officials say, the third deadly attack in the country in as many days.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul’s commander, said the explosion hit a civilian vehicle in a neighbourhood in the north of the city on Sunday.

It was not clear who was behind the blast and or who was the target.

The attack followed an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul on Saturday that killed at least two people. That incident, claimed by Islamic State, sparked international concerns over a recent spate of violence in Afghanistan.

The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking over in August, but many analysts say the risk of militant violence remains and several deadly attacks have taken place in recent months.

A blast on Friday in the northern city of Kunduz killed one person and injured two.