Award-winning science journalist Dyani Lewis is the author of Unvaxxed: Trust, truth and the rise of vaccine outrage, the second book in The Crikey Read series by Crikey and Hardie Grant Books. It is now available to purchase.

It’s been three months since Unvaxxed was whisked off to the printers. In that time it seems as though everything -- and almost nothing -- has changed. The federal election has been and gone, international travel has become a thing again, and people are still bruised from the body blows that COVID-19 has inflicted -- and continues to inflict.

One of the harshest blows that the pandemic delivered is the realisation that people near and dear to us view the world through a distorted lens. Conversations about Unvaxxed reinforce what I already discovered through personal experience and reporting: everyone knows someone who has decided to remain unvaxxed against COVID-19. There is overwhelming evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and protect us from the worst that the virus can throw at us. And yet this is not how everyone sees it. The world the unvaxxed inhabit is often a dog-eat-dog world of deception, power-hungry governments, and profit-driven pharmaceutical companies.