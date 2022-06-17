I love federal elections. Where else would you get the chance to see our elected representatives do insane things like eat a raw onion -- on camera, no less -- or bulldoze small children on the soccer field?

Every federal election I reread my favorite political book, Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trial by Hunter S Thompson. Published in 1973, it’s a crazy, brilliant read about the 1972 election campaign that culminated in Richard Nixon being reelected US president. The book is largely comprised of articles that appeared in Rolling Stone magazine over the previous year, edited and updated, with an introduction by Thompson. The fantastic illustrations are by Ralph Steadman.

This election, I was lucky enough to cover the electorate of Wentworth in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. The richest electorate in the country, it has iconic beaches, harbour-side vistas and more colour than a 72-piece box of Derwents. To paraphrase resident Paul Keating, if you’re not in Wentworth, you’re just camping out.