The first Crikey Reads, Lies and Falsehoods: The Morrison Government and the New Culture of Deceit was born in the lockdown winter of 2021, and mashed out fireside in the Blue Mountains. Crikey had already published an extensive series on Scott Morrison's lying, but a short book gave us the opportunity to explore it more in depth, and make clearer the comparisons between Morrison and Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, as well as the political trends across the West that seemed tailor-made for a new breed of politicians who felt no shame about constantly lying.

The result was unexpectedly popular -- Lies and Falsehoods sold out within days and online sales surged while we waited for the next print run to arrive. It was still going strong into early 2022 as the federal election loomed.

Now, thankfully, it's something of a dead letter. The long dossier of Scott Morrison's lies belongs in the history books. Public perceptions of Morrison's character -- which tended to drift toward visceral loathing of him among many voters who would normally vote Liberal -- played a crucial part in the massive defeat his government suffered on May 21. Perhaps to an extent, Lies and Falsehoods had a small role in shaping those perceptions.