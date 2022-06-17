On November 11, 2021, Sam Mostyn, an independent company director, long-time women’s advocate and current president of advocacy group Chief Executive Women, arrived at the National Press Club to deliver what would subsequently be hailed as a landmark address.

Mostyn promised to deliver insights from "a relentless two years during which women had been trying to deal with the upheaval to their world caused by COVID". She promised to extrapolate from those insights some key lessons regarding "what Australia could -- and should -- look like as we emerged from one of the most disruptive and challenging periods in our history".

Given the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on women, and given Australia’s relatively recent feminist reawakening that culminated in the March4Justice rallies across the country, it came as no surprise that Mostyn was offered such a prominent platform at the National Press Club to canvass these issues and chart a course forward.