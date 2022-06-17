Pauline Hanson has won the final Queensland Senate spot over a former member of the Morrison ministry, despite One Nation recording a small swing against it.

She defeated former assistant attorney-general Amanda Stoker for the sixth seat in the state.

In a statement on Friday, Senator Hanson said she looked forward to getting to work and holding the government to account.

“I thank Queenslanders for entrusting me to continue to represent them in Canberra, and I thank all those Australians who supported our party and lifted our national vote,” she said.

“I also congratulate Mr Albanese on Labor’s win.

“I’ve said in the past he probably wouldn’t make a good prime minister, however I sincerely hope he proves me wrong.”

The coalition suffered an almost four per cent swing against it in the state’s Senate race, while One Nation lost almost three per cent of its 2019 vote.

Both Labor and the Greens had a more than two per cent swing towards them, with the Greens’ Penny Allman-Payne picking up a seat off the LNP.

LNP senators James McGrath and Matt Canavan, as well as Labor senators Murray Watt and Anthony Chisholm, were also re-elected.

Senator Hanson was elected to the upper house in 2016, with party colleague Malcolm Roberts winning a seat in 2019.

Senator Stoker was appointed to the upper house in 2018, selected to fill the vacancy left by George Brandis who went on to be Australia’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

She becomes another member of the Morrison government’s ministry who failed to retain their seat.

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Indigenous minister Ken Wyatt, Pacific minister Zed Seselja and special minister for state Ben Morton all lost their seats at the federal election.

The Victorian Senate result will be published by the Australian Electoral Commission on Monday morning following the distribution of preferences.