No State of Origin, as there was a week earlier, so the old faves peddled their wares -- Ten’s MasterChef Australia with 754,000, The Weekly on the ABC with 775,000, Seven’s Big Brother 531,000 and Nine's Celebrity Apprentice 577,000.

Gruen on the ABC did best out of the post-news lot with 875,000, but the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was still the best non-news performer with 916,000 nationally.

It was Nine’s night from Seven, the ABC and Ten. Breakfast viewing was once again soft thanks to school holidays but ABC News Breakfast slipped past Today into second place nationally behind Sunrise.