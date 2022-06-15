Australia’s lowest-paid workers will get a 5.2% pay rise in the biggest Fair Work Commission minimum wage rise for years, but they, like millions of other workers, will still fall behind the soaring cost of living.

The commission announced a 5.2% increase in the minimum wage this morning, taking it to $21.38 an hour. The minimum wage in modern awards will rise by 4.6%. About 2.7 million Australians on award and minimum wages will be directly affected by the changes, which will take effect from the first pay period on or after July 1. They'll be delayed for the hospitality and tourism sectors until October.

The decision is a win for unions, which had argued for a 5.5% increase in a bid to protect low-income workers from surging inflation, while business groups argued for between 2.5% and 3%. It will also help boost wages growth later in the year as the rise washes through into official measures like the Wage Price Index.