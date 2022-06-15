The world is facing a hunger crisis. Food shortages brought on by COVID-19 supply chain disruptions, climate change and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have caused prices to skyrocket; the food price index reached record highs in March this year.

The number of severely food-insecure people doubled from 135 million to 276 million at the start of this year. In 2023, 19 million people are expected to face undernourishment.

It’s also a crisis that donations alone can’t solve: while developed countries’ goodwill flounders with export bans driving up prices to unaffordable levels, and while food wastage is at unfathomable highs, the crisis isn’t down to a lack of generosity but a lack of strategic planning.