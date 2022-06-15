There are a million and one things happening across cryptocurrency and web 3.0 right now but the bottom line is that things aren’t going great.

Since I last wrote CryptoCam earlier this year, the price of bitcoin has halved. Ethereum is worth a touch over a third of what it was then. Coinbase and other top cryptocurrency businesses are laying off huge numbers of staff not long after hiring them. The best known venture capital firm said we’re going into a “crypto winter”. All in all, bad vibes.

The cause for all this pessimism about cryptocurrencies comes down to two main things: factors outside of the crypto market and, if you’re being very generous, what can be called "growing pains" in the industry.