Inflation, high interest rates and surging food and power costs are putting increasing pressure on households already living payday to payday. Coupled with a rental crisis and a drop in donations to charities, this means many Australians face sleeping on the streets -- a potentially lethal outcome as temperatures plummet.

Homelessness services say they’re receiving just a fraction of the donations collected pre-COVID, as more and more people unable to find affordable housing ask for help.

With inflation expected to hit 7% this year, it's no wonder many Australians are struggling. But not everyone is. The number of Australian millionaires surged by 31% last year, and Australian billionaires doubled their collective wealth during the pandemic.