Another Monday night standout performance by Ten, with MasterChef Australia (772,000 nationally) and Have You Been Paying Attention (840,000) winning from 7.30-9.30pm and easily dusting the opposition, both in total people and the demos.

Seven’s Big Brother could only manage 545,000 -- and yes, its audience will jump by around 50% to more than 700,000, perhaps 800,000, on the seven-day viewing/streaming figures, but it will still be behind MasterChef and HYBPA in total people and the demos. Likewise Nine’s appalling Celebrity Apprentice -- 571,000, which like BB will reach close to 700,000, if not more, on the seven-day/BVOD figures.

Breakfast and morning TV numbers lower than usual because of the holiday.