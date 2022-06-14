When journalist Kate Doak’s tweet came through on Saturday morning, criticising the decision of The Sydney Morning Herald to “out” Rebel Wilson’s new partner as a woman, I couldn’t make sense of the story.

It’s 2022 for heaven’s sake! Who cares who Wilson – or any celebrity - chooses to love or date? And then to have the temerity, as gossip columnist Andrew Hornery did, to complain about being gazumped when Wilson decided to do the honours herself. Baffling.

https://twitter.com/katedoak/status/1535467227725860864

Is the media ever justified in outing a public person’s private life? In my view, in just one situation. When the public figure -- celebrity or politician -- is living a life that contradicts their public actions or proclamations. If any anti-gay politician is snapped in a gay bar, that’s in the public interest. Ditto if a celebrity who uses her influence to oppose abortion is discovered to have had one.