Nearly two and a half years on from the start of the pandemic, we still don’t have an agreed definition of long COVID. Referred to by those of us in the medical community as post acute sequelae of COVID-19, or PASC, we also don’t know why it happens. Women and diabetics seem to be at increased risk of developing it, but a definitive list of risk factors is yet to emerge.

With more cases of COVID-19 circulating in Australia than ever before, what do we know about PASC, and how worried should we be about getting it?

Syndromes and unknowns

COVID-19 is capable of causing damage to all of the body’s major systems, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal and neurological systems. Long COVID is the experience of persistent symptoms beyond four weeks (most commonly fatigue, shortness of breath and generalised aches) in the absence of organ damage or dysfunction.