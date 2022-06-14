The weekend meeting between Defence Minister Richard Marles and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe is a welcome resumption of top level contact between the two governments after almost three years of freeze amid continuing trade sanctions by China on billions of dollars worth of Australian exports.

It took place at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual summit of defence ministers and senior military leaders from the Indo-Pacific as well as others from Europe and elsewhere run by the UK’s International Institute for Strategic Studies with the Singaporean government. This year’s meeting was the first since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.

The meeting may have been a sign of a thaw but it is important not to overstate its importance. Such meetings may have been possible under the Coalition government but it had doubled down and rejected China’s overture by former deputy ambassador Wang Xining at the National Press Club in August 2020.