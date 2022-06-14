Fifty years ago this week, a security guard noticed a door taped open and rang the police. When the cops arrived, they discovered five burglars planting bugs inside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee. So began the Watergate scandal and the unravelling of the Nixon administration.

Popular memory recalls that as the facts came to light, Americans realised their president was a crook, and his Republican party colleagues in Congress forced him to resign in disgrace. Laws were broken, justice was delivered, and the Constitution prevailed.

This is both true, and misleading. Yes, the Watergate arrest was the first domino in a chain that led to Nixon’s downfall. However, that outcome was far from preordained. For the first several months, most of the US media ignored the story. Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein at The Washington Post, backed by their forgotten editor Barry Sussman, chipped away layer by layer. The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Time magazine also pitched in. That was about it.