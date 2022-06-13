Now showing at a sharemarket near you: a demonstration that investors have fallen out of love with the idea digital subscribers can replace advertising dollars to sustain the swagger of big media.

We can pinpoint the moment it happened: when the subscriber model’s pin-up, Netflix, ‘fessed up in April that its global numbers were not just flat but down. The market gulped -- and sold. The streaming service share price is now just a third of what it was at the beginning of the year.

But it’s more than a story about market disappointment in what was once a much-loved unicorn. It’s on high rotation across the media and entertainment sector. Take Australia, where journalist Tim Burrowes produces his own media share index in his (subscriber-based, of course) Substack newsletter. This week, his “Unmade" index was already down by a third this year. (By comparison, the ASX 200 is down just 7%.)